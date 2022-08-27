Desmond Howard’s Prediction for the College Football Playoffs Has Gone Crazy

The zero week of the student football season starts this afternoon.

In a special deleted episode of the show, the College GameDay team gathered for their first broadcast of the year to give their preseason predictions before any college football action begins.

Each member of the team submitted their choice for this year’s college football playoffs. For the most part, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack and Lee Corso went crazy, but Desmond Howard presented a wild playoff grid.

The former Heisman Trophy winner chose Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan as his four playoff teams.

He has the Aggies defeating his former Wolverines team in the national championship game.

Given the recent history of college football, the absence of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State or Clemson in the playoffs is pretty absurd. Since the current CFP model was created in 2015, at least one of these teams has always been successful.

Michigan earned a spot in the CFP after winning the Big Ten championship last season. The rest of the players selected by Howard will be the first visitors of the postseason.

The lack of parity in college football has long been a problem. But if Howard’s predictions are correct, the 2022 season will be a turning point in this battle.

What do you think about Howard’s choice?