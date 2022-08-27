Desmond Howard Reveals His Team &Sleeper&Team for the 2022 Season

The 2022 college football season has finally arrived.

During the first episode of College GameDay on ESPN this season, the crew was asked to name the “sleeping” team for the upcoming season.

Veteran analyst Desmond Howard believes the Kentucky Wildcats have a chance to exceed expectations.

“I like Kentucky. I think Kentucky has a chance to be a sleeper team,” Howard said. “Look at their quarterback Will Lewis. I think that in March he will begin to climb the draft boards… I’m transferring to the University of Kentucky.”

The Wildcats are coming off one of the best seasons in recent years. In 2021, the program set a 10-3 record, culminating with a victory in the Citrus Bowl over the Iowa Hawkeyes, ranked 15th.

Mark Stoops’ team, with some significant returning talent, was ranked 20th in this year’s preseason AP poll in the top 25.

Kentucky will begin its 2022 season with a home game against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, September 3.