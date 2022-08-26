Desmond Howard named the biggest threat for Alabama this season

There’s only one day left until the start of the 2022 college football season, and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he also has a hot take on Alabama that he can’t wait to share next week.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Howard said Texas A&M represents the biggest threat Alabama will face this season. Although this is not a very controversial opinion, he believes that they have the talent to repeat last year’s victory over the Crimson Tide.

“It’s (the same) team that beat them a year ago,” Howard said. “They know they can match Alabama in the trenches.”

Last year, the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide for the first time since the 2019 Iron Bowl. However, it wasn’t enough to knock Alabama out of the SEC championship game or the college football playoffs.

Last year’s Texas A&M victory over Alabama snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. Since joining the conference in 2012, the Aggies have not yet participated in the SEC championship game.

That hasn’t stopped head coach Jimbo Fisher from organizing some incredible recruitment courses in recent years. But his teams just haven’t been able to overcome the hump yet.

Unfortunately, Alabama’s schedule is not too intimidating, so it is likely that Texas A&M will have to beat Alabama again and not lose to other SEC rivals if they want to reach the title game for the first time.

Is Desmond Howard right? Are the Aggies the biggest threat to Alabama this year?