Designed for small ears: Mini size headphones!

There are thousands of wired and wireless headset models. Although many come with different silicone tips, it may not fit people with small ear structures. Based on this logic, designers designed the Vie Petite headset. These headphones, which are said to be 28 percent smaller compared to AirPods Pro, offer an alternative to those who cannot use in-ear headphones due to their small ear structure.

For small ears; Vie Petite headset is designed in a much smaller structure

Many wireless headsets can stay large for users’ ears. Especially for those with small ears, such as women and children, standard size headphones not only fall off, they can also provide a bad experience in terms of audio experience because they do not fit in the ear.

The new headset is designed in a much smaller structure to make a difference at this point and offers a wide range of silicone tip options. When we look at the technical features of this headset, which is opened to crowdfunding via Kickstarter, we see the following:

Headphones are in stereo structure and use Bluetooth 5.0 on the connection side. While the headset provides 4 hours of active use, it has an LED battery indicator in the headphone charging chamber, which provides an additional 8 hours of use with the charging box. The headset, which has IPX4 certification, is stylish and tiny.

As you can see above, the headset has silicone tips in various sizes. It can easily connect with smart phones. Touching the headset 2 times; provides play / stop / answer or end call commands.

If you touch the headset 3 times, you can give the command to skip / rewind, if you press long for 2 seconds; You can open or decline the call. You can turn off the headset if you press it long for 4 seconds. The headset currently has a price tag of $ 69.



