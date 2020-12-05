Design and Some Features of Nokia 5.4 Revealed in FCC

Finland-based smartphone manufacturer Nokia’s new smartphone Nokia 5.4, which is planned to be introduced soon, has been listed on the FCC. After the listing, the rough design and some features of the smartphone emerged.

Continuing its activities in the smartphone industry under HMD Global, Finland-based Nokia plans to announce a new smartphone soon. The smartphone, which is expected to be called Nokia 5.4 and has previously encountered many different leaks, is now listed in the US Federal Communications Board (FCC) database.

After the listing, a rough outline of the design emerged, as well as some details about the phone. Accordingly, the smartphone seems to follow the design language of Nokia 3.4 with a circular camera module on the back and a fingerprint sensor placed just below it.

Listed on Nokia 5.4 FCC:

The FCC listing mentions a total of two Nokia smartphones, one with the model number TA-1340 and the other with the model number TA-1333. At this point, both devices are thought to be different variants of the Nokia 5.4, but the second one is the cheaper version without 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

At the design point, the front camera is placed in the upper left corner in the form of a hole, and just below the screen, it carries the ‘Nokia’ emblem. This signals that there will be a thick frame at the bottom. In addition, we can see that the volume on / off and power buttons are placed on the right side, and the USB-C charging port is on the bottom. However, there is no 3.5 mm jack plug in the sketch images.

Other features expected to be included in the phone include a triple rear camera setup and a 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone, which also passed the FCC certification, is expected to be released soon.



