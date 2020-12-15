Design and Some Features of Huawei Nova 8 Family

Promotional posters of the Nova 8 family, which Huawei is preparing to announce on December 23, have appeared. Shared images reveal the general design and features of the phone.

Chinese technology company Huawei, which is even spoken to be deleted from the smartphone industry after the US embargo decision, will announce a new smartphone in the coming days. The company, which will organize an event on December 23, will meet consumers with its Nova 8 series of new phones as part of this event.

DigitalChatStation, a reliable source of leaks, has revealed posters for Huawei’s upcoming smartphone. The shared images reveal both the screen and the rear case design of the phone. The details in the leaked images reveal that Huawei will switch to a new camera design.

The design of the Huawei Nova 8 series will be like this

Shared images reveal that Huawei will prefer a perforated screen in the Nova 8 series. This screen will feature the dual front camera setup that Huawei has made traditional. On the back of the phone, which will have a curved screen, there will be a pill-designed camera installation with rounded corners. The phone will have four cameras and a LED flash.

According to the poster, Huawei Nova 8 will be Huawei’s first phone with a 120 Hz display. The company has preferred a maximum of 90 Hz screens in every model it has released to date. Interestingly, the company will have preferred a 120 Hz display for the first time in the Nova family instead of flagship phones.

According to previously revealed information about this smartphone, the Nova 8 Pro will have a 64 MP main camera. On the front, there will be a camera offering 32 MP resolution. It is also said that this smartphone will offer 66 watt fast charging support. By the way, it is thought that the 120 Hz refresh rate will only be in the Pro model. Phones with unknown prices will be revealed in all details at the event to be held on December 23.



