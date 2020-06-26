Design and Features of Redmi 9A Revealed in a Brochure

Redmi 9A, Xiaomi’s new smartphone, which is expected to introduce soon, appeared on a brochure in the Philippines. The visual and features of the device are included on the brochure.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is preparing to introduce a new phone after Redmi 9, which has recently launched in China, according to the latest details. In fact, the phone that was expected to be Redmi 9A was expected to be introduced with Redmi 9, but this did not happen.

However, the fact that Xiaomi has not yet introduced the Redmi 9A does not mean that there is no such phone because we are getting more information about the device day by day. Xiaomi’s new phone was last revealed in a product brochure in the Philippines.

Design and features of Redmi 9A:

Redmi 9A model, which Xiaomi is expected to introduce, is on a brochure. The phone is not just by name; came up with its features and design. A note was made in the brochure that the device will arrive in the Philippines very soon. However, it was also included in the brochure that Redmi 9, which was introduced in China, will come to the country very soon. So both phones will probably be sold in the Philippines on the same day.

According to the image in the brochure, Redmi 9A will have almost the same design as the previous model, the Redmi 8A. The device will come with a 6.53-inch HD + drop notch display and a camera on the back. The front camera of the device will be 5 MP, and the rear camera will be 13 MP.

When it comes to the hardware part, Redmi 9A will meet us with MediaTek’s 2.0 GHz octa-core G25 processor, but the amount and type of RAM that will accompany the processor are not included in the details in the brochure. However, we can expect a standard amount of RAM for this phone that will be located in the input segment. It is not yet known when the device will be introduced or when it will be released.



