Design and features of Oppo Reno 5 series confirmed

The announcement of the Oppo Reno 5 series will be made on December 10th. What the members of the series would look like was partially seen through previous leaks. The visuals and technical features shared on Oppo’s official website help to get a little more concrete idea about the phone. It is also worth noting that pre-orders have started for the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro.

It was rumored that there will be three models named Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G and Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G in the series. However, for now, only Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro models are seen on Oppo’s website. No sign has been given by the Pro Plus yet.

The Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro 5G look similar. Both phones have back panels covered with frosted glass. In the quadruple rear camera system, the 64 megapixel resolution sensor is the main camera.

The most important visual difference between the two phones is that the Reno 5 has a flat screen and the Reno 5 Pro has a curved screen.

Both phones have 65W charging support. Oppo has not provided information about the battery capacity for now.

What is known about the Oppo Reno 5 series is currently limited to these. However, according to the information on JD.com, which accepts pre-orders, there are two configuration options for phones, consisting of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.



