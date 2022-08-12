Deshaun Watson’s decision not made today: fans’ reaction

Despite rumors to the contrary, no agreement will be reached today or a final decision will be announced on the punishment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this afternoon, reports said that a suspension agreement may be under development. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that it’s not yet time to stop him from playing in today’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Sources have informed me that we won’t get a decision on Deshaun Watson today, which means we should expect him to play in today’s Browns—Jaguars preseason game,” Graziano wrote.

NFL fans are very excited about this news. The biggest objection is that they might have to see Jaguar quarterback Trevor Lawrence exchange jerseys with Watson after the game. Lawrence and Watson are Clemson graduates.

Deshaun Watson is facing a serious suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson was sued by more than two dozen plaintiffs for sexual harassment.

The mediator ruled that Watson should be suspended for six games. But the NFL immediately appealed and is reportedly seeking a full-year suspension for the three-time pro bowler.

It is possible that an agreement or a final decision will still be reached before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

But whether the fans like it or not, it seems inevitable that we will see him on the field in today’s preseason game.