Deshaun Watson’s decision may be made next week: fan reaction

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are still waiting for a decision on the possible suspension of the star quarterback.

According to NFL insider Mark Muske of the Washington Post, this decision could be made as early as next week.

“The NFL and the NFLPA continue to wait for the decision of disciplinary inspector Sue L. Robinson in the Deshaun Watson case. One person involved in this case expressed hope that a decision would be made by the beginning of next week, but admitted that there is little confidence in this,” Muske said. reports.

It’s been more than a month since Watson’s three-day suspension hearing began. Since then, no one has heard anything from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who is responsible for determining the quarterback’s punishment.

The NFL world is looking forward to a decision as the first week approaches.

“Next week could be next year,” one fan wrote.

“It’s comical, and I’m here for it! Deserve a franchise that has no idea what they’re doing!” added another.

“Right now it’s just stupid. Make a decision. Announce it. Live with it. It’s still not life or death,” said another.

Watson settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him. In each of these lawsuits filed over the past year, it was alleged that the 26-year-old QB committed sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions.

Watson is participating in the Browns’ training camp, awaiting a final decision.