Deshaun Watson was asked if the New York Times report was accurate

On Tuesday, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson opened up to the media amid 24 active civil lawsuits.

The three-time pro bowler answered questions about everything from his mental state to what his teammates think about the surrounding controversies. As was his response to a damning article in the New York Times published last week.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, “Deshaun Watson was asked if the NY Times report on at least 66 massage therapists was accurate. He says: “I don’t think so,” but later adds that this question should be addressed to his lawyers. .”

In a report by Jenny Vrentas, she writes that both Houston Texans and a local spa helped commit the alleged sexual harassment of Deshaun Watson.

And he continued to tell in detail the stories of several women who had experienced a relationship with the QB star.

One woman, who is not suing Watson, claimed he “aggressively dictated” where he wanted her to touch him and asked her to “massage his testicles and anus.”

After the masseuse laughed at the request, she claims that Watson grabbed her wrist and put his hand there.

The Browns are keeping quiet about their quarterback’s legal problems. But given that the situation is getting worse, apparently on a daily basis, and further discipline is likely to be introduced; it has become harder for the team to sit idly by.