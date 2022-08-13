Deshaun Watson Apologizes: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few months, Deshaun Watson and his lawyers have argued that he has done nothing wrong regarding the 24 civil lawsuits he has faced.

However, before the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game, he changed his mind. In his own interview on the Browns pregame show, Watson apologized for his actions.

“I want to say that I am truly sorry for all the women I have influenced in this situation,” Watson said. “The decisions I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to return, but I want to keep moving forward, grow, learn and show that I am a real person with character, and I’m going to keep going forward.”

Most fans noticed that the timing of the apology was convenient for Watson.

“It’s an interesting time as the NFL is appealing his suspension and also has the option to impose a large fine on him,” NFL reporter Matt Verderame said.

“It’s a lot of ‘I’m sorry I got caught and I’m going to face the consequences’ energy, not regret that I did it,” another fan said.

Others believe that Watson is in a hopeless situation. “Damned if he apologizes, damned if he doesn’t. This is progress, no matter what,” the fan said.

What do you think of his apology?