Deserts and Maps Will Appear in The Core Keeper Desert of Beginnings Update

The next Core Keeper update, The Desert of Beginnings, will bring new biomes, bug hunting and go-karting to the dungeon. Keep reading to find out more about what is in this update and when it will appear.

Release date of Core Keeper The Desert of Beginnings: November 10, 2022

The Desert of Beginnings update is released on November 10, 2022. If you don’t have the game yet, you can buy it for PC.

This update is the largest update of the game and is available for free to everyone who owns the game. It’s also the second major update to the game’s content since it launched in early access last year. The main new feature of the update is the “Desert of the Beginning” biome, which, as the name suggests, introduces players to vast sandy areas. In this update, there will also be a sub-section of the Molten Quarry, as well as new enemies, weapons, music, basic materials and, perhaps, the most amazing addition: go-karts. Yes, you read it right. When this update comes out, players will be able to create their own maps and use them to explore their caves.

To make them, players will need to find and discover a completely new galactic ore. Once players find these ores, they will be able to build a galaxite workbench. Using this workbench, players can build up to three karting options. These go—karts are a new type of transport in the game. It allows you to quickly cover long distances, as well as run away from enemies, if necessary. During downtime, you can also use these go-karts to race with your friends.

In addition to karting, the Desert of Beginnings update also adds bug tracking to Core Keeper. Players can take a brand new insect net and use it to catch insects such as beetles, larvae, fireflies and more. There will be 12 new critters in this update, so players must explore all biomes to catch them all. In addition to the network, the update contains new weapons, equipment, tools and fish that players can get to help them in the fight against two new bosses. These bosses are Volcanic Molten Mass and Ra-Akar Sand Titan. These new bosses are in the new biomes of the game, so players need to prepare well before fighting them.

The next Core Keeper update, The Desert of Beginnings, will bring new biomes, bug hunting and go-karting to the dungeon. Keep reading to find out more about what is in this update and when it will appear.

Release date of Core Keeper The Desert of Beginnings: November 10, 2022

The Desert of Beginnings update is released on November 10, 2022. If you don’t have the game yet, you can buy it for PC.

This update is the largest update of the game and is available for free to everyone who owns the game. It’s also the second major update to the game’s content since it launched in early access last year. The main new feature of the update is the “Desert of the Beginning” biome, which, as the name suggests, introduces players to vast sandy areas. In this update, there will also be a sub-section of the Molten Quarry, as well as new enemies, weapons, music, basic materials and, perhaps, the most amazing addition: go-karts. Yes, you read it right. When this update comes out, players will be able to create their own maps and use them to explore their caves.

To make them, players will need to find and discover a completely new galactic ore. Once players find these ores, they will be able to build a galaxite workbench. Using this workbench, players can build up to three karting options. These go—karts are a new type of transport in the game. It allows you to quickly cover long distances, as well as run away from enemies, if necessary. During downtime, you can also use these go-karts to race with your friends.

In addition to karting, the Desert of Beginnings update also adds bug tracking to Core Keeper. Players can take a brand new insect net and use it to catch insects such as beetles, larvae, fireflies and more. There will be 12 new critters in this update, so players must explore all biomes to catch them all. In addition to the network, the update contains new weapons, equipment, tools and fish that players can get to help them in the fight against two new bosses. These bosses are Volcanic Molten Mass and Ra-Akar Sand Titan. These new bosses are in the new biomes of the game, so players need to prepare well before fighting them.

In addition to in-game items and features, this update also brings various quality of life improvements. Most, if not all of them, were suggested by the community. These include Steam achievements, the ability to fish from boats and trolleys, clickable recipes and the ability to pick up, destroy and place larger objects of the world.

Sven Toal, Chief Operating Officer and lead animator of Pugstorm, said the following about the update:

The Desert of Beginnings is the biggest update for Core Keeper that we are most looking forward to from players. We’ve been listening very carefully to what players like most about the game, as well as what else they’d like to see in the game, and we think we’ve come a long way to bring that to life in this update. We really like the new gaming opportunities that go-karts provide, and we can’t wait to see how the community responds to this.

Core Keeper, for those who are not familiar, is a sandbox game with underground mining. It supports 1 to 8 players and includes mining, crafting, base building, exploration and combat. Players who decide to play the game now can take part in a creepy costume party. This seasonal Halloween event continues and will end on Monday, November 5, 2022. Players participating in the event will be able to unlock rare Halloween outfits. If this is not your topic, another seasonal event is planned for December.

If you want to subscribe to the official Core Keeper Twitter page, go here. To find out more gaming news from us, click here.