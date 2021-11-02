‘Descendants of the Sun’ Star, Jin Goo Positive for COVID-19

The surprising news came from one of the veteran South Korean actors, Jin Goo.

The actor who became the star of the drama ‘Descendants of the Sun‘ was reported through SPOTV that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing quarantine.

Jin Goo was previously known to come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2021 while preparing for his upcoming role in the latest project.

It is known that actor Jin Goo did not experience any symptoms at the time of the COVID-19 test.

Hopefully actor Jin Goo can recover from COVID-19 soon and can continue his project to provide quality acting again, okay!