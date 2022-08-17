Derwin James and Chargers agree to contract extension

Following a Pro Bowl season in which he had over 100 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Derwin James established himself as one of the best defensemen in the league.

Now the Chargers are ready to pay him as one. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are signing James to a four-year contract that will make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

According to the report, the new deal will bring James an average of $19 million a year. $42 million is guaranteed, and for the first year of the deal, James will receive $29 million — the highest security payout in one year.

The 2021 season was incredible for James: he made 118 rebounds, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, five passes defended, seven tackles for loss and seven QB hits. He did it all in one year, getting rid of a meniscus tear.

At Florida State, Derwin James was a first-team All-American and twice selected to the All-ACC. The Chargers picked him up as the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, where he immediately became an important player in their defense.

James received Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie that year, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

However, injuries limited James to just five games between 2019 and 2020. But it is clear that this man is too good to be held back for a long time.

Derwin James is the best quarterback in the NFL right now?