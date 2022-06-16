Derrick Henry is Motivated again: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Superstar running back Derrick Henry was on track to win the NFL title for the third consecutive season in 2021. Unfortunately, his dominant campaign was cut short due to a foot injury at the end of the regular season in week 8.

Henry was able to return to the field for the Titans’ Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his presence wasn’t enough to push his team to victory.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Henry wants to get things back on track.

“Anything motivates me,” he said in the NFL. “Doubters, whoever they want to be, I’m definitely motivated and ready to work.”

The NFL world reacted to Henry’s message on Twitter.

“I hope he has another record-breaking year and we’ll make him a Titan for life,” one fan wrote.

“The No. 1 pick in fantasy this year,” another added.

Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, he was named Offensive Player of the Year after gaining a whopping 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was on track to repeat that record in 2021 with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Henry and the Titans will kick off their 2022 season with a week one matchup against the New York Giants on September 11.