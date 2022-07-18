Dermot Mulroney reacted enthusiastically to the idea of reviving a new girl

Since the show ended with a short finale, Dermot Mulroney is enthusiastic about the possibility of reviving the “New Girl”. Mulroney starred in the sitcom as Russell Schiller, the divorced father of Jess’ student Zooey Deschanel, who fell in love with her after they initially disagreed with how she teaches her students. The two briefly dated in the series, but broke up at the end of the first season, as Jess did not feel passion in their relationship and began to have feelings for Jake Johnson’s Nickname.

Mulroney will return to appear several times in future seasons of “The New Girl,” usually noting the status of Nick and Jess’ complicated relationship and revealing his own problems since Jess broke up with him, got married twice and divorced and had a baby. After six sensational seasons of “New Girl” in mid-2018, the shortened seventh season ended, which many fans found too abrupt for the character’s finale. In the years since its end, the actors and the creator of “New Girl” have shared their thoughts about a possible revival of the show, and one star, as well as fans, hopes that it can return.

During an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant about the psychological thriller “Gone by Night”, Dermot Mulroney shared his thoughts about the possible revival of “The New Girl”. The star enthusiastically embraced this idea, expressing his love for working on the series and his surprise at the “power of utterance” that the sitcom has enjoyed over the years since its end. See what Mulroney said below:

“They couldn’t even finish the show [without Russell], they called him up for season 7, right at that penultimate moment, they turned him on. It was impossible to keep Russell from the next performance of “New Girl”. I didn’t know it was a real conversation, but if it’s a conversation, then I’m in it. In this show, I knew I had done a great job, but, damn it, it’s so impossible to tell what’s going to happen next. some kind of endurance, even in the short time that the “New Girl” was not filmed.

It affected all of the people’s sense of humor, I’ve seen, in a wonderful way, so I’m very excited to be a part of it. I just sent a little voice note to Zooey, Lamorn and Hannah, they have a podcast where they talk about the series, they asked me to say hello because they are talking about the episode “Fancyman” and invited me to be on their podcast in the future to discuss it even more. But when I talk to them, I’ll tell him it’s time, it’s time. There should be more Russell, explain what happened. [Laughs]”

Star Jake Johnson said last year that the cancellation of “New Girl” came as a surprise to him and his colleagues, since Fox initially fired them after low ratings of season 6. Johnson, Deschanel and creator Elizabeth Meriwether wrote to the then president of 20th Century Fox, Dana Walden, asking the network to give the green light for another season of the show to close the characters, despite the fact that the season 6 finale was filmed as the series finale. Fox ultimately refused and ordered season 7 of “The New Girl” to end the show with just eight episodes, a decision that many fans chided for being too short, while most of the cast continued to express their love for working on the sitcom and shared hope. go back to him.

Given that in recent years, the revival has become a popular trend in Hollywood, namely in the television industry with titles such as “Clairvoyant” and “Think like a Criminal,” many are just as hopeful as Dermot Mulroney for the revival of “The New Girl.” As the star notes, since the show continues to be one of the most popular on Netflix, and the streaming platform has brought back the likes of “Slow Development” and “Lucifer” and Deschanel, leading a repeat viewing podcast with co-stars Lamorn Morris and Hannah Simon, we can hope that Jess, Russell and the rest of loft’s friends will return to the screen is in the future. In the meantime, viewers can review the entire broadcast of the “New Girl” on Netflix.