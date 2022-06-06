Dermot Mulroney joins the cast of “Scream 6”

Actor Dermot Mulroney has officially received a role in the Paramount movie “Scream 6”. This will be the sixth film in the series and a direct sequel to the 2022 film.

Before Scream 6, Mulroney had a long career in film and television. He is best known for starring alongside Julia Roberts in the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding. His other recent film roles include The Family Stone, David Fincher’s crime thriller Zodiac, and Park Chan-wook’s Stocker. He is also known for starring in another horror sequel, Astral: Chapter 3. Mulroney’s television work includes the Amazon Prime Video small—screen adaptation of Hannah, as well as guest roles in the HBO religious comedy “Righteous Gems” and “Slow Development.”

Plot details are kept secret, but according to Paramount, the sixth Scream movie “continues with four survivors of the Ghost Face murders who leave Woodsboro and begin a new chapter.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, according to rumors, Mulroney will play a policeman in the sequel to slasher. Mulroney joins returning actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, who were introduced in the 2022 sequel. Actress Hayden Panettieri will also play her role in “Scream 4.” Screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Basik will return to writing the script, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the crew known as Radio Silence will return to directing.

The premiere of the first film “Scream” took place in cinemas more than twenty-five years ago. The slasher commentary was shot by horror film legend Wes Craven, who is also known for creating the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. The first film starring Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard and David Arquette quickly became a horror classic and was best known for its deliberate and satirical approach to the slasher genre. The success of the first film spawned several sequels, including the fifth sequel of this year, which coincidentally was also called “Scream”. Although the film was positioned as a relaunch, it is a direct sequel to Scream 4 and the first film in the franchise not directed by Kraven, who died in 2015.

As in previous entries, “Scream 2022” ridicules elements of the horror genre, in particular the “detective” genre, and also provides comments on modern horror fandoms and the Hollywood trend towards outdated sequels and reboots. Released in January 2022, the film grossed over $81 million domestically and $140 million worldwide.

“Scream 6” will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023.