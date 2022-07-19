Dermot Mulroney from Scream 6 Reveals Details about His New Character and Connection with Ghostface

The horror genre has been on fire for the past decade, to the delight of moviegoers. And as a result, some of the best horror films have returned to cinemas through legacy quelas. “Scream” 2022 was in this category, and another sequel quickly got the green light thanks to its box office and critical success. And now Dermot Mulroney from Scream 6 has revealed details about his new character and his connection to Ghostface.

Work is currently underway on Scream 6, and we have received a number of casting announcements. Although Neve Campbell won’t be returning as Sydney Prescott, Slasher is being joined by a number of newcomers, including the great Dermot Mulroney. He recently gave an interview to ScreenRant and told some details about his character in the upcoming slasher. As he showed,

I see it in your past, and can I tell you, I just watched “Scream 4” and “Scream 5” to prepare for my role in “Scream 6”, and these are great movies, it’s so much fun. [Chuckles] I’m really excited to meet this great cast, almost the same lead cast from Scream 2022, they’re shooting another one right away, very excited to join, and we’re shooting as we speak. Yes, I play a cop, so finally they ask me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I think it’s not necessary to say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don’t need to describe how and in what way, so I’m attracted to this story by a strong family connection.

Well, I’m definitely intrigued. While Scream 6 won’t feature some of the beloved OG characters from the Wes Craven franchise, it’s interesting to hear what the newcomers will do when they grace the big screen next spring. We just need to see if Dermot Mulroney’s character joins the long line of cops killed by a Ghost Face in the beloved series.

Dermot Mulroney’s comments about “Scream 6” came as he was promoting his new film “Gone by Night.” In the end, the conversation turned to his upcoming appearance in the series “Scream”, especially since there was so much talk about the cast of the film, especially due to the absence of Neve Campbell. While the franchise is known for its tight security, Mulroney has been surprisingly tight-lipped about his role. But maybe that will change in the future.

Publicly available information about the contents of Scream 6 is very limited, which is the standard for the slasher property. The official synopsis revealed that the film will mainly focus on two groups of siblings who survived the last film: Sam and Tara Carpenter (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad Mix-Martin (Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding). We’ll see them leave Woodsboro for New York, but smart money says Ghostface will follow them.

As mentioned earlier, “Scream 6” will be the first chapter of the film franchise without Sidney Prescott Neve Campbell. And since David Arquette’s Dewey was killed off in the latest movie, it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only member of the original trio to be in attendance. But fans will be excited about the return of another beloved character: Hayden Panettieri from Scream 4 will appear as Kirby Reed.

"Scream 6" is currently scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.