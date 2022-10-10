Dermot Kennedy releases new single “Innocence and Sadness” and announces UK tour dates in 2023.

In addition to introducing the new single to fans, Dermot Kennedy also announced the dates of his tour of the UK and Europe in 2023.

“Innocence and Sadness” is a powerful piano composition that will be included in his second studio album “Sonder”, which is due to be released on November 4. The release of the track was also accompanied by an acoustic performance recorded live with Mission. Sound Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s impossible for me to express how much this song means to me,” Dermot said of the single. “I wrote this song on the piano at my parents’ house. “Innocence and sadness in one night” means that I cling to my childhood sense of wonder, learning to cope with all the difficulties of life. All in search of a steady rhythm of joy. Reliable and a real joy.”

Dermot Kennedy also announced the dates of his UK and European tour, which will begin on March 31 in Glasgow and end on April 14 at The O2 in London. Along the way, Dermot will make stops in places such as Aberdeen, Manchester. , Birmingham and other places, and also give concerts all over Europe.

March 2023

31 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

April 2023

1 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

3- Brighton, Brighton Centre

4 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

5 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

8 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

11- Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

13 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

14 – London, O2

The tour will be held in support of Dermot’s aforementioned LP “Sonder”, which will include the already released tracks “Kiss Me”, “Better Days” and “Dreamer”. The album follows his 2019 debut “Without Fear”.

Dermot has since been nominated for the BRIT Awards as the Best Artist of the Year in 2020, and by the end of last year he had raised more than $300,000 at charity performances in Dublin and New York.