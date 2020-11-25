Derek wasn’t as kind to Meredith as most people think.

Derek was married to a beautiful and successful obstetrician, Addison Montgomery Shepherd, when he began dating Meredith. Crucial detail before both he and Meredith fell in love on Grey’s Anatomy.

In the same way there were several scenes in which McDreamy became less dreamy and spit toxins, which brought him and his Grey’s Anatomy fans back to reality.

His behavior with his little sister Amelia was particularly upsetting. Derek was surprisingly selfish and never gave Amelia the credit she deserved as a brilliant surgeon on Grey’s Anatomy.

Also, Derek not only got back on his word with Meredith and got involved in serious, time-consuming projects, but also pressured Meredith to give up her friends and her career on Grey’s Anatomy.

In fact, he felt entitled enough to take over Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) career, using his influence to land her a position as a general surgeon at a DC hospital on Grey’s Anatomy.

Putting Meredith in a bind and expecting her to give up her life at any moment was not something one would expect from McDreamy and it was frustrating, to say the least on Grey’s Anatomy.



