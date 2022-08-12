Derek Jeter tells when He was the most nervous and during his MLB career

The legendary shortstop of the New York Yankees finally told everyone what game made him the most “nervous” in his entire career.

Ironically, it wasn’t his first game in the Major leagues or even in the World Series.

“I was more nervous before my last game at Yankee Stadium than before any other game,” Jeter tweeted.

The last game was released on September 26, 2014 and produced a lot of magic.

Jeter came to bat with one out in the bottom of the ninth while Antoine Richardson was at second base. Jeter swung on the first pitch and hit a single to right field, which brought Richardson the victory.

Few players can say they had a successful hit in the last home game, but Jeter is one of them.

Jeter is widely regarded as one of the best shortstops in MLB history. He played 20 seasons for the Yankees and finished with 260 home runs, 1,311 calves and 3,465 career hits with a .310 average.