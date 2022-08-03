Derek Jeter reacted to the death of legendary announcer Vin Scully

Late Tuesday night, the world of Major League Baseball and the sports world as a whole lost a beloved icon.

Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 94. After his death, sports colleagues flocked to social networks to pay tribute to the legendary TV presenter.

Among them was former New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter. With a poignant message on social media, Jeter recalled the Hall of Fame announcer.

“Rest in peace, Vin Scully. You will be missed,” Jeter said.

The Dodgers also released a statement about the legend’s demise.

“We’ve lost an icon,” said Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant, not only as a TV presenter, but also as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. loved his family. His voice will always be heard and imprinted in all our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to meeting the love of his life, Sandy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time. Wines will really be missed.”

Rest in peace, Vin.