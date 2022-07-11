Derek Jeter denies rumors that in the 90s he gave gift baskets to girls for one night

Derek Jeter Broadimage/Shutterstock

Setting the record straight. Derek Jeter finally addressed the long-standing rumor that he gave gift bags to women after spending one night with them in the 90s.

“I read the article,” the 48—year-old former New York Yankees player said in the upcoming documentary series “Captain,” referring to a famous New York Post article about his alleged bag habit. “You know, you see this and then you think, ‘How the hell did people come up with this?’ You see, in general, that’s all. And who’s gonna believe this shit? And you believed it!”

In 2011, the Post newspaper published an article titled “Stealing Jeter’s Loot,” which claimed that the athlete—then at the peak of his baseball career—gave women “gift baskets of autographed memorabilia” after spending the night with them. One woman claimed to have received gift baskets on two separate occasions, although Post columnist Emily Smith later stated that the publication did not confirm whether the woman had actually met Jeter or just visited him.

At that time, the former shortstop did not address the article, but now he says there is no truth in it. “This story has become bigger than life,” he explained on the ESPN series, which will premiere on Monday, July 18. — People keep repeating this story, which never happened. There never was.”

The rumor, however, took on a life of its own to the point that strangers began arguing with Jeter about how they used the gift basket strategy in their lives.

“I remember being at Starbucks one day and some random guy appeared behind me and he said, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did it,'” the New Jersey native recalled. “And I turned around and said: “You’re a fucking idiot!” and the look on his face. …Like, he thought I was going to say, “Yeah, good job, man!”

The Baseball Hall of Fame member is now happily married to Hannah Jeter (nee Davis), but he was involved with a long list of famous women before he and the 32-year-old model began their romance in 2012. The duo who tied the knot in 2012. 2016, shared daughters Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months.

Among the most famous former winners of the ESPY Award are Mariah Carey, Vanessa Lachey, Jordana Brewster, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

In her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the 53-year-old “Emotions” singer revealed that her songs “My All” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” were about Derek, whom she dated from 1997 to 1998.” Derek was only the second person I ever slept with (coincidentally, his number was 2 in the Yankees),” she wrote, adding that at the time she considered him her “soul mate.”

Their romance didn’t last long, but the Grammy winner said the relationship helped her gather the strength to leave ex-husband Tommy Mottola, calling Derek “the catalyst that [she] needed to get out of Tommy’s crippling control.”

“The Captain” will premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ on Monday, July 18, at 22:00 ET.