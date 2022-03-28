Derek Hough and Hayley Herbert talked about DWTS friend Cheryl Burke amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Derek Hough and Hayley Herbert follow girlfriend Cheryl Burke during her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“Whenever I’ve talked to her, she’s doing fine,” Herbert, 27, told Us Weekly at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards 2022 party on Sunday, March 27.

The Kansas native noted that the breakup was a “tough ordeal” for her “Dancing with the Stars” co-star, 37, who filed for divorce from the 42-year-old “Brotherly Love” graduate in February.

Herbert added, “But she has a really good support system, so that’s good.”

The 36-year-old “Step into the Cinema” star, who attended a Hollywood party with his girlfriend on Sunday, also spoke about how his longtime girlfriend is coping with a recent broken heart.

“She’s good,” Hugh insisted.

Last month, we confirmed that Burke filed paperwork in Los Angeles on February 18 to end the marriage. The host of the podcast “Pretty Messed Up” announced the date of separation on January 7, just a few weeks after the couple celebrated Christmas with the whole family.

The California native called irreconcilable differences the reason for their breakup. Court documents showed that the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

The couple separated and tied the knot in May 2019, a year after Lawrence proposed. On the eve of the breakup, the couple confirmed that they had postponed their family plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told us earlier this month that the duo are “keeping the divorce issues a secret,” noting that the “reason” for their divorce “wasn’t the kids.”

Hough and Herbert, for their part, have been dating since 2015. The lovers spent the night in Hollywood celebrating the Oscars before preparing to return to the Las Vegas residence.