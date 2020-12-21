Deposits and withdrawals stopped on Binance

There were system problems with Binance during the price decrease in Bitcoin.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, in his first statement on the subject, stated that there was a problem with the API endpoint and that it was being worked on. Zhao stated that a possible pairing error was detected and pairing was automatically suspended. “We are investigating the problem,” Binance CEO said in a statement at 16:40. According to initial estimates, it may take 30-60 minutes to resolve and this time may vary. I will provide up-to-date information. ” said.

In the official statement made by Binance, it was reported that the system was temporarily taken into maintenance, deposits and withdrawals and spot and margin trading were stopped.

In addition, P2P, OTC platforms were also stopped. Asset transfers from sub-accounts, margin, futures, and fiat wallets were also suspended.

Transactions continue on Binance’s futures platform, Binance Futures. In the statement, it was emphasized that the crypto currencies of all users are safe.

According to the statement, when the system maintenance is completed, information will be given and users will be given 30 minutes for processes such as asset transfer, deposit and withdrawal, order transactions before the platform is re-opened.

As of 17.30 TSI, Bitcoin is trading at $ 22,757.

Current explanation: System maintenance completed

Binance announced the completion of system maintenance at 20.30 BST. In the statement made by the stock exchange, it was reported that all trades will be opened at 21:00.



