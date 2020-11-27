Deployment of One UI 3 beta for Galaxy Z Fold 2 begins

The beta version of Android 11 based One UI 3 interface for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been distributed in South Korea; however, this distribution was halted due to the realization of a serious problem.

The vulnerability in question prevented users from unlocking the screen on phones with the beta version. The distribution of the update resumed after Samsung resolved this problem in a short time.

Firmware update F916NKSU1ZTKD eliminates the bug that prevents Galaxy Z Fold 2 users from unlocking their devices. Android’s November 2020 security patch is also part of the update.

Testing the One UI 3 beta version for Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung has completed the beta program for the Note 20 series in its native South Korea. This indicates that the stable version of One UI 3 will be released soon.



