Denzel Ward’s Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts – The Sun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase made headlines with a comment about Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

When asked about the best cornerbacks he faced last season, Chase named Ward, but not in a good light. He seems to have hinted that he’s looking forward to meeting Ward because he and the rest of Cleveland’s supporting players are “talking crazy.”

“It’s game time when we see them. It’s just in plain sight, that’s all,” Chase said. “Not just because Cleveland says the most shit. Denzel Ward has done his job. It’s the same with Greg Newsom. I don’t think he’s an elite (Newsome), but they just say crazy.”

Well, Ward saw his comments and decided to give an answer in an Instagram story that went viral on social media.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the content.

“We love beef with a DB receiver,” one fan said.

“The Bengals and their fan base should take a huge cold pill, bro, like they’re bringing their own demise on themselves,” another fan said.

Others think they were complimenting Ward.

“They literally just put Denzel Ward as the first DB on their Mount Rushmore… for those who don’t know, that’s the best compliment you can give… what am I missing?” said a fan.

What do you think of Chase’s comments?