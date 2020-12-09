Denmark will terminate offshore oil and gas operations by 2050

Not slowing down its investments in renewable energy and its efforts to be carbon neutral, Denmark has decided to end its offshore oil and gas operations by 2050.

Denmark, a Northern European country that has made significant investments in renewable energy, especially wind energy, has decided to take a serious step towards becoming carbon neutral. With its decision, the country’s parliament announced that it will end all offshore oil and natural gas operations in the North Sea by 2050.

The decision, which also cancels the exploration and production permits planned to be made in the upcoming period, will allow the current activities to end in the next 30 years. After the decision that has the support of more than 10 parties in the Danish Parliament, the country’s offshore oil enterprises, which have been operating since 1972, will be closed.

The country, which has invested heavily in wind energy, announced at the beginning of the year that it plans to build an artificial wind island where the North Sea and the Baltic Sea are among the alternatives. It was stated that the country aims to increase its energy capacity to 10 GW with the project, which is thought to cost between 30 and 45 billion dollars.

Denmark generated 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources in 2019.



