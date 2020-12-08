Denmark wants to stop production by 2050

Denmark will phase out oil and gas exploration and production projects in the North Sea progressively, until 2050, in addition to canceling all future licenses to carry out this type of work in the area. The decision was taken after a vote by the Danish Parliament and announced last Friday (4).

The largest oil producer in the European Union (EU), Denmark has been exploring on the high seas since 1972, currently producing around 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, according to official estimates. On the continent, the country is second only to Norway and the United Kingdom, which are not part of the EU.

The decision is part of plans to reduce carbon emissions over the next 30 years, and could even lead to the end of the fossil fuel era in Danish territory. The measure is also in line with the Paris Agreement guidelines, helping to mitigate global warming.

To become less and less dependent on oil, Denmark has invested in renewable energy sources over the past few years. It was one of the first nations to adopt wind energy and at the moment, more than a third of the country’s electricity production is already derived from wind turbines.

Example for other countries

Denmark’s announcement of an end to North Sea oil exploration and production was widely celebrated for environmental activities. Greenpeace, for example, classified the decision as “historic for the phasing out of fossil fuels” and wants it to serve as a reference.

Although the country is a small producer compared to the major world powers, the organization believes that the drastic measure announced may inspire other countries to follow the same path in the coming years, resulting in greater investments in clean energy worldwide.



