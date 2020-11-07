Denmark enters lockdown for mutation of new coronavirus

A previously unknown variety of the new coronavirus already identified in 207 mink farms, mammals bred for making fur coats, led Denmark to establish a lockdown until December 3 to contain the mutation’s progress. According to local authorities, 12 people have been infected – and Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says at least 783 human infections are related to microorganisms in these places.

According to the government, the effectiveness of any vaccine under development could be compromised with the new strain. For this reason, bars, restaurants, public transport and any indoor sports will be interrupted in at least seven municipalities, as well, as meetings with 10 people or more. In addition, intercity travel is discouraged and mass testing has been advised to the affected regions.

“At the moment, the world is watching us. I hope and believe that together we can face the situation,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country’s leader praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for “determination and courage “to proceed with the slaughter of 17 million animals, despite the economic impacts that the action can generate.

Mass slaughter

Largest producer of mink fur and the main exporter of the product to markets such as China and Hong Kong, after detecting several cases among animal populations, Denmark decided to start, as a containment plan, the elimination of breeding sites. Frederiksen said on Wednesday (6) that the mutant virus weakens the body’s ability to form antibodies, potentially making future immunizers potentially ineffective.

Similar measures were taken by Spain, which, in June, slaughtered 100,000 mink after checking the incidence of Sars-CoV-2 among specimens of the species, as well as by the Netherlands, which, after outbreaks on local farms, ended dozens of thousands of them.

Ongoing research aims to find out how and why the animals got infected and started to spread the infection.



