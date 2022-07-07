Denise Richards shares news about co-parenting with Ex Charlie Sheen amid OnlyFans Drama: “We’re always in a good place”

Co-parenting the world? Denise Richards shares that she and ex-husband Charlie Sheen are currently standing after they recently had a conflict over the fact that daughter Sami joined OnlyFans.

“He always makes me feel good,” the 51—year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 6, while promoting her upcoming movie “Casual Love.” “I think it’s great to be able to support each other and not judge what might be and what might not be.”

Richards, who shares daughters Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with Shin, 56, also adopted daughter Eloise, 11, in 2011.

Sami announced last month that she would be posting on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that typically contains NSFW content. Richards joined the site shortly after, and both moves drew criticism—both from fans and from Sami’s father, Charlie.

The “Two and a Half Men” star told us in a statement at the time that he did not “approve” of the decision.

“Now she is 18 years old, and she lives with her mother. Since I am unable to prevent this, I urged her to remain stylish, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the actor, who had previously been at odds with his ex—wife, said in June.

At the time, Richards jumped in to defend her teen, telling Us, “Sami is 18 years old and this decision was not based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Facebook Instagram, Twitter and Facebook have all different genres and different people on OnlyFans,” the Wild Things actress continued to us on Wednesday, defending her choice and her daughter’s choice to join the platform. “This is 18 years and above, and you can be your true, authentic self, and what one does or agrees with, and someone does not, it does not matter. You can be yourself there, monetize for yourself and own your content.”

She added: “I just think it’s very inspiring to be able to support that.”

Even if her ex was a little hesitant to join the social media movement, Richards’ current husband, Aaron Phypers, provided nothing but support.

“Aaron is right behind Denise, and he likes how confident and full of energy she is,” a source shared with us on June 30. “They have a very healthy and reliable relationship, a hot love life, and he attracts her more than ever. was.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are still strong in their marriage. “Love can happen when you least expect it,” Richards shared with Us, talking about her latest romantic comedy, which she called “inspiring” and “it’s a lot of fun to shoot.”

“I didn’t expect to fall in love when I fell in love with [Aaron]. That’s how it happens,” the Bravo graduate beamed. “This is another message [of the film].”

With a report by Cristina Garibaldi