Denise Richards is “glad” that she and Charlie Sheen tried to reconcile after the birth of baby #2: “I will always be there” for him

Giving all my strength! Denise Richards reflected on the end of her marriage to Charlie Sheen, saying they tried to get him to work for their daughters.

“It was very traumatic for me,” the 51-year-old star said on Wednesday, August 10, in the release of the Divorced Not Dead podcast about their separation. “It was really difficult.”

The graduate of the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was married for almost three years before she filed for divorce in March 2005. Richards suspended the trial after the couple’s second daughter, Lola, was born in June 2005, but filed again in April 2006.

Looking back, the Illinois native, who also shares daughter Sami, 18, with 56-year-old actor Ferris Bueller’s “Day Off,” has no regrets about the exes’ attempt to make amends.

“I had so much guilt. My parents were still married until my mother died. So this is the family I came from,” Richards explained on Wednesday. “And we really reconciled after a very short time, after the birth of our second daughter.”

The Brave and Beautiful graduate said she was “glad” they were reunited, saying, “It also made me realize that one day I could tell my girls that I did everything I could to create this family.”

Richards admitted, “The thing I felt most guilty about was splitting up the family. I’ve been struggling with this for years. It wasn’t easy, but at least I knew I had done everything I could to do it the best I could, and that I knew it was wrong.”

While the former spouses have had their share of ups and downs, including custody disputes and alimony disputes, the relationship of the author of “The Real Girl Next Door” with Sheen is still intact.

“To this day, Charlie knows he can call me anytime, no matter what,” she said. “I don’t care what he says or does—I’ll show up and be there because I’ve always wanted him to be and still want him to be the best father he can be for our daughters.”

The “Love by Chance” actress, who adopted her third daughter Eloise in 2011, continued: “That’s one thing he [understands]. No matter what he says about me, deep down he knows… I will always be there for you.”

Richards noted that she “won’t extort” from “Two and a half Men,” calling herself a “worthwhile person” who just wants Sheen to be “the best version of himself and be around our kids.”

The former couple’s relationship has been strained in recent years after their eldest child Sami declared in September 2021 that she “fell into the trap of domestic violence” when she lived with her mother and stepfather Aaron Phypers a year ago.

Sami claimed that after a “crazy depression” under this roof, she moved in with her father and pressed pause in high school. In May, the relationship between Sami and the Paper Empire actress began to improve after they celebrated Mother’s Day together after a tense dynamic.

Two months later, Richards exclusively told Us Weekly that she is “always in a good place” with her ex-husband, despite their differences in raising girls.

Although they reacted differently to the fact that they created the OnlyFans account themselves in June, the former Blue Mountain star noted that they are back on the same team. “I think it’s great to be able to support each other and not have judgments about what might be and what might not be,” Richards told us in July.