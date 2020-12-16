Denies Galaxy Note line will be retired in 2021

An official linked to South Korean manufacturer Samsung officially denied speculation about the possible end of the Galaxy Note line of smartphones. The information is from the Yonhap news agency.

The vehicle heard from an anonymous source linked to the manufacturer that Samsung “is preparing to launch the Galaxy Note line next year” and that the recent statements by the head of the mobile division, despite containing some clues about the strategy, do not mean that the family will be discontinued.

Rumors about the end of the Galaxy Note line gained traction in November and were expanded this week, when Samsung confirmed that other branded devices will support the S Pen, including the Galaxy S21.

It is expected that the tool will also be adopted in at least one of the folding cell phones launched by the company next year – and this adhesion, in addition to the expansion of the Galaxy S line with increasingly larger and more powerful models, was seen by the industry as a clue that the Galaxy Note would cease to exist.

Samsung appears to have anticipated the unveiling of the next generation of cell phones by more than a month. The brand will hold an event on January 11 as part of CES 2021’s virtual programming and may start sales of the Galaxy S21 a few days later.



