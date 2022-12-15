Demonstration of The “Legacy of Hogwarts” Gameplay — Exploration, Combat and Much More

The newly released Hogwarts Legacy gameplay demo demonstrates the exploration and open world of the game, as well as its combat system.

The gameplay demonstration was live on the official Hogwarts Legacy channel on YouTube. It was attended by the game director Alan Tew, community manager Chandler Wood, system designer Mackenzie Toner and community presenter Ben Snow. They watched some gameplay from the game, occasionally giving their comments and thoughts about what they saw.

The showcase begins with a demonstration of the beautiful landscapes and research of Hogwarts. Unlike the original book series, The Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, almost a century before the main series. The video showed how the player explores the appearance of Hogwarts. The player character sits on his broom and pushes off the ground, demonstrating one of the main ways of movement in the game. Flying on a broom allows the player to quickly cover long distances, flying high above the ground or directly above it. However, there is one catch. The player has a flight counter located in the lower right corner of the screen. When players fly over the ground, the strip begins to empty. As soon as it is empty, the player will drop to about ground level. Being there, the lane is replenished, allowing players to fly high again after a while.

When asked if there are ways to improve the broom, Toner mentions that a shop in Hogsmeade sells brooms. Although the shop mainly deals with cosmetic improvements, the player can help the seller get improvements for brooms. These upgrades allow players to fly high for a longer period of time, as well as possibly some other features. It is important to note that while the player is near the ground, he can most likely fly an infinite amount of time. After showing off the various forests, fields and rivers dotting the land, they demonstrate one of the villages in the game.

These hamlets are mostly small villages where wizards live. They sometimes have shops, as well as other interactive objects. There are also various NPCs in these places, some of which offer quests to the player. The developers mentioned that these villages reward the player for poking around and exploring, as sometimes they may have items that you will need. As such, players are largely encouraged to take their time while playing the game and exploring everything the world has to offer.

After that, they showed the players another way to fly through the air: the hippogriff. In particular, they demonstrated an onyx hippogriff, which players can get by pre-ordering the game. They mentioned that each of the different mounts has its own strengths and weaknesses. Brooms, for example, are ideal when you need to quickly get from point A to point B. Hippogriffs, on the other hand, have the best speed on earth and can fly for a long time, albeit at a slower speed compared to brooms. The decision on when to use each of the vehicles will depend on the player depending on his needs.

After some more research, they showed more landscapes of the “Hogwarts Legacy”, this time covered with snow. The change of seasons not only changes the appearance of the game, but also helps to tell the story better. That is, you actually advance in time as you progress through the main story quest. The change of season also foreshadows events, such as the celebration of holidays and the like, in which the player can participate.

Boasting of a large amount of peace, they switch their attention to the Hogwarts Legacy combat system. They will also take this opportunity to showcase a Dark Arts Cosmetic Kit, a Thestral Steed, and a Dark Arts Battle Arena. They are available in the Deluxe edition of the game. Players can also buy it in-game in the basic version of the game. The Dark Arts Battle Arena is a place where players can take part in a wave—based game mode where players fight wave after wave of enemies. However, what sets it apart is the arsenal of spells that the player has. Players can customize the spells they can use in the arena, although in the video this setting is censored. However, the fact that the player can use three Unforgivable Curses stands out.

For those who don’t know, the three Unforgivable Curses are the spells of Crucio, Imperio and Avada Kedavra. In order, these spells can cause excruciating pain, completely control someone, or kill them outright. This section of the showcase shows these three spells, as well as some other spells. This includes basic magic attacks, as well as spells that allow them to pick up boxes or even enemies. There are also times when a shield is activated that protects the player from certain spells. It also seems to be tied to a parry system that allows players to calculate the duration of the shield to prevent damage. It also demonstrates various potions of the game that have various positive effects, such as increased defense or a better reduction in recovery time.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Hogwarts Legacy combat system. They have already talked about the combat system before, but it is very interesting to look at the battle in this scenario. Not only that, but the fact that you can use Unforgivable Curses is something I’m sure many Harry Potter fans are looking forward to.

Finally, there is a Requirements Room on display, which you can consider as an operations center. Players can not only place everything they want in it, but also change the architecture of the room. The developers mentioned that they wanted to give players the opportunity to make the Requirements Room “their own” and “a reflection of the player as a wizard.” Players can summon things like carpets, chairs, workshops, and more. While some of them are cosmetic, others have functional uses. For example, players can use the loom to customize equipment and even add magical properties. They also have access to planting pots where players can grow reagents to make potions. The room expands as more players play the game, so it’s worth coming back from time to time to rearrange things or even just use its features.

Perhaps the biggest feature available to players in the Requirements Room is access to the Vivarium. The vivarium is like a farm where players can take care of various magical beasts. In the vivarium, Graphorn, Niffler, Kneazle and Mooncalf were housed in the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase. These animals are not just for cosmetic purposes. Players can feed and even pet these animals. In fact, it’s almost a requirement, because the more you feed and pet them, the more they love you. As soon as they appear, you will be able to get items from them, magic ingredients that can be used to improve and customize your equipment. Not only that, you can also customize the Vivarium by adding ruins or benches to liven up the place. You can even put a toy box that will allow you to play with the animals using their favorite toy.

Overall, the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay demo really shows us more of what to expect from the game, from its combat system to its exploration. It also highlights the feeling of magical freedom in the Requirements Room when you shape it the way you want. This game is definitely worth waiting for next year.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. As for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the game will be available on April 4, 2023 for the first two consoles and on July 25, 2023 for Switch. If you are interested in learning more about the game, you can read our article about its release date. Otherwise, you can keep up to date with gaming news with the help of our gaming news articles.