Demon’s Tilt, Free Game On The Epic Games Store; How To Download It On Pc

Demon’s Tilt: It is a pinball game that you can download completely free of charge until next Thursday, March 31. Another Thursday, another rotation day at the Epic Games Store. The Fortnite creators store returns with a new free title, this time pinball type. Demon’s Tilt will be available for free from today March 24 until the 31st of this month. That means everyone with a free Epic Store account will be able to permanently add the title to their library. The next ones on the list are already confirmed: City of Brass and Total War: Warhammer.

The title is a mix of pinball with playable elements of shooting games and pure hack n’ slash action. It offers a three-story game table, in which the player will tackle the search for secrets and the fight against final bosses, all within “a hell full of bullets”. Includes multi-ball modes, special modes, rewards, and a “true to Mega Drive” soundtrack.

How to download for free on PC

To download you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, go to the link above in this news and redeem your copy.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your game library.