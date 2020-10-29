Demon’s Souls will have two modes on PS5 in 4K

The video game from Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio will hit launch stores exclusively for PlayStation 5. Interview with its director.

Demon’s Souls will have two graphic modes on PS5. The video game, exclusive to the new Sony platform since its launch this November 12 (November 19 in Spain and the rest of Europe), will offer two modes to be chosen by the user in the options menu: resolution mode and performance mode.

As the creative director of the video game at SIE Japan Studio, Gavin Moore, explained to MeriStation, one of them will offer 4K resolution natively at 30 FPS; the other, what they call ‘performance’, will reach 60 frames per second with dynamic, variable 4K resolution.

Native 4K at 30 FPS or Dynamic 4K at 60 FPS

“In terms of performance, we have added two modes. On the one hand, one that is native 4K at 30 FPS, a mode that is impressive to the eye: all active, lights for all loops, shadows, tessellation… it is magnificent “, begins saying Moore. “On the other hand, what we have called the performance mode, which is dynamic 4K at 60 FPS,” he adds.

And he explains: “This is the one we think is aimed at the majority of players because it is more fluid; you have a better response in control. Now the response of the controller actually gives you a bit of an advantage over the game over the original PlayStation 3 version, ”he argues, given the DualSense’s ease of use and its haptic feedback capabilities, which he describes as very beneficial for feeling the stroke of the sword, the shield and the most specific movements and dependent on timing.

“On PS3 there were a lot of drops in framerate, which made the game more difficult. Now, with such a powerful PlayStation 5, we can run at a constant speed of 60 frames per second. I think this is the true essence of Demon’s Souls, ”he insists, as in his opinion the gaming experience will gain a lot at 60 frames per second.

Demon’s Souls will arrive with voices in Spanish and will go on sale in physical and digital format this November 12 exclusively for PS5. In Spain we will have to wait until November 19, as in the rest of Europe, to be able to enjoy it, since PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be requested until that date. The new generation of Sony begins.



