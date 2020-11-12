Demon’s Souls unveils its epic PS5 release trailer

Sony and Bluepoint Games share the final trailer for their new remake of the title that marked the Soulslike genre and present new images.

Demon’s Souls is now available worldwide for PS5, the long-awaited remake of a title that would forever mark the genre now known as Soulslike and that now looks better than ever thanks to its launch on Sony’s next-generation console. And to celebrate its arrival, both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Bluepoint Games have presented the final trailer coinciding with its arrival on the market, an epic and unpublished video clip that immerses us in its dark universe and that you can see heading this news.

New images of Demon’s Souls

Along with the launch trailer, Bluepoint Games has shared three new screenshots that show us a little more of its settings, characters and enemies, all under the already iconic aesthetic of the Kingdom of Boletaria and its different areas. And it is that the players of the original title will recognize each and every one of the locations of this new advance through several of the most outstanding moments of the adventure. All this with dubbing into Spanish, let’s remember.

“It has been a phenomenal journey since the June announcement, and it has been great to see the reaction from fans around the world. But now that the game is finally out, it’s time to put on your armor, pluck up your courage, and discover the incredible world of Demon’s Souls on PS5 for yourselves, “said Gavin Moore, PlayStation Creative Director, via blog. official PlayStation.

In addition, from PlayStation they remind us that both fans of the original game and new players have at their disposal a complete guide for adventurers to start the game in the best possible way. Don’t miss our detailed PlayStation 5 review and our first experiences with Sony’s next-gen console.



