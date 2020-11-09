Demon’s Souls Remake wins 12-minute State Play special

On November 7, the official PlayStation channel aired a new episode of the State of Play program, this time fully focused on the remake of Demon’s Souls, one of the main games among the first batch of PlayStation 5 releases. Check it out on the player below:

Just over 12 minutes long, the video is narrated by Gavin Moore, the creative director of SIE Worldwide Studios, who presents the new and improved character customization system. It has a lot more options than we saw in the version originally released for PlayStation 3 and should help players become even more immersed in the journey.

The remake developed by Bluepoint Games will be released on November 12 in the USA and on November 19 in Brazil, the same date that the PlayStation 5 hits our stores. Did you like to see more gameplay from Demon’s Souls Remake? What are your expectations for him? Comment below!



