Demon’s Souls Remake will have over 180 hints on PS5

Through an article published this Monday (02), in the Washington Post, Gavin Moore, creative director of Demon’s Souls Remake commented on the main news that will be present in the game and what the players of the original title can expect for the next generation revisit .

According to Moore, the PS5 UI will provide more than 180 help videos with tips for players to explore well and do better in the hostile Demon’s Souls universe. The console interface will work adaptively and will share suggestions for those who are experiencing difficulties in some parts of the game (or in every game, preferably).

Sony’s new generation features will also contribute significantly to immersion, conveying sensations to DualSense users who will be able to transport them into the misty environments of Demon’s Souls. Now, it will be possible to feel the arrows passing by, the ideal moment to parry, the power of blocks and counter strikes, and much more.



