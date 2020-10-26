Demon’s Souls Remake went Gold in late September

One of the most awaited moments for players is when their favorite game finally goes Gold, being officially ready to hit the platforms. However, for fans of the Souls franchise who are eagerly waiting to test the Demon’s Souls remake on PS5, nothing has been said about the game being finished … So could it be postponed at the last minute? In this regard, you can rest assured that it has been in Gold status since September.

As reported by insider Lance McDonald, one of the biggest enthusiasts of the Souls franchise, the new title from Bluepoint Games entered its final format in the last week of September, when announced as exclusive to PlayStation 5. The news was shared through its social networks and it comes as a big relief for fans.

“Demon’s Souls Remake turned Gold on September 24th.”

Thus, it is possible to state that the game should not suffer inconvenient delays at the last minute, reaching the PlayStation 5 on the date predicted by the developer as one of the launch games of the new generation from Sony.

Demon’s Souls Remake will be released on November 12 for the PlayStation 5.



