Demon’s Souls Remake: secret door draws attention

The PlayStation 5 version of Demon’s Souls is now available, and many players have embarked on this “new” adventure. However, it seems that many did not have the addition of a secret door.

The door in question is puzzling the community. It is found at the beginning of the third level of Boletarian Palace Archstone, and it seems to hide something rare – at least that’s what the view of the area with the photo mode allows to see, since nobody has been able to figure out how to get through it until now.

See the port in question below:

Are you playing Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5? How do you like this version? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



