Demon’s Souls Remake included an easy difficulty level

Demon’s Souls Remake is one of the top PS5 release games, and an impressive recreation of the From Software classic! Only today, it was confirmed that, during development, his loyalty was almost shaken by the inclusion of a new easier mode of difficulty.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Gavin Moore, the director of Bluepoint Games, confirmed that “our project recreated the work of another development team. Although we have made some changes, our main mantra has always been to preserve the spirit and intention from its original creators. ”

“Although we considered and discussed the idea of ​​adding an easier way, in the end we decided that it was not our role to do that, as we are only temporarily taking care of an incredible game. Putting something that would change the whole balance of the game it was something that went beyond our role. ”

And you, what did you think of this whole story? Were you satisfied with the design fidelity, or would you have liked to see the game become more accessible? Leave your opinion in the comments below!



