Demon’s Souls Remake gets beautiful launch trailer

Bluepoint Games released, on Thursday (12), the launch trailer for Demon’s Souls Remake, celebrating the official arrival of the game and PlayStation 5. Check out the following video:

In the video, you can see all the major remodeling that Demon’s Souls Remake has undergone, from the transformation in the design of the creatures, to the maps of the Archstones. As already confirmed, the title gained new visual effects, animations, polishes and much more, all to deliver the best and most realistic experience of the punitive game.

Demon’s Souls Remake is available exclusively for PS5.



