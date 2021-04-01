Demon’s Souls Remake director leaves Sony Japan Studio

Gavin Moore, creative director of Demon’s Souls Remake, announced today, April 1, his departure from Sony Japan Studio. The game developer leaves the company after 24 years of work.

The Briton started his gaming journey in Europe, at Sony’s office. He worked as an artist on The Getaway and Siren, until he arrived in Japan in 2010. Since then, he has been the director of Puppeteer (2013) and Demon’s Souls Remake (2020).

This is no longer a meme of the day, which occurs in various parts of the world. April 1 is also the start of a new fiscal year for many Asian companies, such as Sony and Nintendo.

Japan Studio restructuring

Moore’s departure is yet another indicator of the renovation that has been done at the company. Other notables also came out recently, like Keiichiro Toyama, responsible for the first Silent Hill.

“Japan Studio will remain focused on Team ASOBI, the creative team behind Astro’s Playroom, which will allow the team to focus on a single vision and build new things about the popularity of Astro’s Playroom. In addition, the external production functions, software location and IP management of JAPAN Studio titles will be focused on the global functions of PlayStation Studios, “Japan Studio said in a note.