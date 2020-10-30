Demon’s Souls (PS5) will not have a difficulty selector

Gavin Moore, creative director of SIE Japan, defends that the experience of this remake respects what was seen in the original work.

Demon’s Souls has become one of the most anticipated titles this end of the year for PlayStation console players. De facto, it becomes the first great PS5 exclusive, a remake of FromSoftware’s original work, this time by the hand of SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games, who have been able to make it look like another title on an aesthetic level. Now, what about the playable? Your creative director rules out a difficulty selector.

In an interview with MeriStation, Gavin Moore, Creative Director at SIE Worldwide Studios External Development, explained that for them accessibility has been vital so that people who are deaf or with handicaps can adapt the experience; also the camera, but not a difficulty selector because that would disrupt the original essence of Demon’s Souls.

“It is fair, but it is also a challenge”

“No, there is no difficulty selector in the game. Not at all. If this is Demon’s Souls, it must be like the original game. It is fair, but it is also a challenge. This is how it should be ”, he consciously argues, although that has not been an obstacle to forgetting accessibility aspects, something that is increasingly common and celebrated in our industry.

“Offering as many options as we can in accessibility was very important for us in order to be able to expand the audience as much as possible,” he adds. “For example, in Demon’s Souls for PS5 you can change the audio from stereo to mono (for deaf players); you can configure the visibility of the user interface with changes in the interface color; backgrounds can also be activated behind subtitles; you can disable camera shake; you can configure the haptic feedback of the controller; you can enable or disable the adaptive triggers function … ”, it lists.

The game will have two modes: one in native 4K resolution at 30 FPS, while another will be 60 FPS with dynamic 4K, which is the one recommended by the study because the games will be much more fluid.

Demon’s Souls will be released this November 12 exclusively for PlayStation 5. Regarding the consoles, PS5 and PS5 All Digital will arrive in Europe on November 19 for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively; a week earlier in the United States and Japan. In Spain the reserves are already open, but they were quickly exhausted. We do not know if there will be more units on the way.



