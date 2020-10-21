Demon’s Souls PS5 will arrive dubbed with voices Spanish

The Bluepoint Games title will go on launch sale with PlayStation 5 this November; no loading times and localized.

Demon’s Souls will come to PS5 completely dubbed into Spanish. Sony has confirmed through its official Twitter account in Spain that the expected Bluepoint Games remake of FromSoftware’s original work will be fully localized into our language; in this way, both text and voices will be adapted to the main language of our country.

As has been a tradition in PlayStation Studios productions for years, Demon’s Souls —the main exclusive PS5 title, which will also not have a PS4 version— will enjoy high production values ​​in all its sections, as it will also be one of the games You better take advantage of the console’s unique DualSense controller capabilities: adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Demon’s Souls, one of the great launch games for PS5

At the moment, Sony has not gone into more details about what that dubbing will be like or who will be the professional voice actors and actresses who have participated in this work of adaptation to Spanish, but we will soon be able to find out. “Yes, it will come dubbed into Spanish”, they just say. Hopefully, however, Demon’s Souls will give the option to choose which language to activate for the voices; especially when there are users who prefer the original experience in Japanese or even in English.

During these last days we have learned that the game will have online functions for up to six players. In total, the title will occupy 66 GB on our SSD disk (which has 825 GB in total, from which the weight of the operating system must be deducted) and they ensure that the command will allow the player to “know perfectly if he succeeds punches or deflects attacks correctly ”.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be released this November 19 in Europe; a week earlier in the rest of the world. The console will be priced at 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. You can see all the launch games here, where this Demon’s Souls is included.



