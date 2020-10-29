Demon’s Souls (PS5) dazzles in a comprehensive game

Sony publishes a new title on the occasion of the premiere of the long-awaited remake of DEmon’s Souls, exclusive to PlayStation 5 with a release on November 12.

Sony has released a new gameplay video for Demon’s Souls at 60 FPS. The long-awaited remake of FromSoftware’s work, this time from Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio, will go on sale this November 12 exclusively for PS5. MeriStation I have been able to speak with its creative director, Gavin Moore, to tell us more about this production, which has been two and a half years in development.

Demon’s Souls will have two modes: 4K and 30 FPS or dynamic 4K and 60 FPS

As we see in the video, which takes advantage of new ray tracing lighting technologies (real-time ray tracing), Demon’s Souls looks better than ever with this version made from scratch for PlayStation 4. According to Moore, the title began to be developed as soon as Shadow of the Colossus was finished for PS4 back in early 2018; in fact, the game has the same graphics engine as the remake of the Team ICO work, only it is extremely up-to-date.

“It’s the same engine that we used in Shadow of the Colossus for PS4. But yes, it has been continually updated and we have continued working with it; We have never, never put it aside. […] As you can see, it’s an incredibly powerful engine, ”he explains. “I think one of the great assets we have had for this occasion – and the reason why the game looks so good on PlayStation 5 – is the extra power that PS5 offers us, which has allowed us to remodel the lighting system in full, “including ray tracing.

In the new gameplay, which runs at 60 FPS, the so-called performance mode is used, which will use dynamic 4K resolution. There will be another mode based on visual fidelity where we will see the gameplay at 30 FPS and 4K natively.

Demon’s Souls will arrive with voices in Spanish and will be released in physical and digital format on November 12 exclusively for PS5. It will not be until November 19 when we can start playing it on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in Europe, since in Spain and the rest of the continent the console arrives seven days later.



