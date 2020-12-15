Demon’s Souls is updating but no details of what changed

Developer Bluepoint released this week the biggest update for Demon’s Souls since the game’s release. The update has no less than 7.5 GB on the PS5, so it is to be imagined that many things have been changed or fixed in the game.

The problem is that this update did not have a list of changes made, a very common practice for any update released today. With that, fans of Demon’s Souls decided to get their hands dirty and discover for themselves what is different.

Of course, work is going on slowly, as players don’t even know what to look for. Still, you can tell that it was amazing that they discovered so much for themselves in the meantime. User LeeShawBrown made a very useful post on Reddit detailing everything that has been found about patch v1.004.000 for now.

The post is being updated whenever there are new discoveries about the update, so it is worth keeping an eye on. Overall, all you’ve found so far has been bug fixes and other issues that the game previously had.

This is more or less what was expected, even with the update being so big. We just waited for Bluepoint to realize that he forgot the patch notes and to post something official about the changes to the Demon’s Souls remake.



