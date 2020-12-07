Demon’s Souls is no match for Dance Mat controls!

This week we saw the remake of Demon’s Souls being detonated with Donkey Kong bongos and warned that even more videos with crazy controls should appear soon. Said and done, since now a player has managed to defeat one of the main bosses of the game using … a dance mat!

The feat was achieved by youtuber Luality, who, as you can see in the video above, used his rug to finish off the big boss Flameluker! In fact, she didn’t stop there and managed to complete the entire game with these controls too, which should be released soon on her channel.

It is worth remembering that she was already very well trained, because she also managed to reset Bloodborne with her dance moves! Would you have the patience and skill to face the series’ games with just a rug? What did you think of the video? Comment below!



